Heading out on frozen water? Here are some tips from Port Colborne Fire

Many Niagara families are searching for things to do outside safely during the pandemic, but there's a warning about heading out on frozen lakes, rivers, ponds and streams.

With freezing temperatures arriving in the region, Port Colborne Fire & Emergency Services is reminding residents to avoid thin ice that forms over open bodies of water.

"With an abnormally warmer winter so far, Fire & Emergency Services is asking residents to be extremely cautious of both Lake Erie and the Welland Canal."

“Ice that forms over open water is never 100 per cent safe,” said Fire Chief Tom Cartwright. “There is always some risk involved. I would ask residents to please avoid both Lake Erie and the Welland Canal even if the ice looks safe.”

Fire officials offering these tips:

• Always verify the ice conditions and ensure its thickness

o Stay off: two inches or less

o Ice fishing: minimum four inches

o Snowmobile: minimum five inches

• Ensure the ice across the entire area is the same thickness

• Avoid areas where there are currents or tides

• Clear, blue ice is the strongest; grey ice is unsafe as it indicates the presence of water

• Avoid ice that has recently frozen, thawed, and then froze again

• Ice conditions can change quickly. If you are out for long periods of time, or returning from a trip, check the ice before crossing again.

• Tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to be back

“Please don’t put your life at risk, or the lives of our team,” said Chief Cartwright. “It only takes a second for something to happen. All too often we see people thinking the ice is thick enough to stand on, skate on or fish on, only to realize too late, that it’s not.”