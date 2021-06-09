Heading to a Niagara patio Friday? Sec. 22 orders still remain limiting you to sit with household

There are some extra rules in place if you're planning to grab a pint on a patio in Niagara when the province enters 'Step One' of the reopening plan.

Niagara Region Public Health says section 22 orders for food premises and retail stores remain in place.

While the Ontario government has said a maximum of four people can be seated together, unless they are part of the same household, that's not the case in Niagara.

In Niagara, rules say diners at a table must be from the same household, with an exception for essential caregivers.

Local restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries, and other food and beverage service operators will also be asking for information including if diners have any symptoms of illness and recording information such as name, contact information and confirmation of dining with individuals from their household.



As of Friday at 12:01 a.m. restaurants can return to their normal hours of liquor service, which is Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

The province said there will be no capacity limits on outdoor patios, but tables must be 2-metres apart.

“The past six months have been difficult, with our lives disrupted to control COVID-19. We can be cautiously optimistic about better days coming as we begin to reopen on Friday,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, acting medical officer of health, Niagara Region Public Health. “However, the caution is that cases are still much higher than they were last summer, and the new Delta variant poses a serious threat to us. We need to proceed slowly and to practice vigilance to ensure a successful and sustained reopening.”