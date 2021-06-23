Health Canada announces recall of 18 more hand sanitizers

Health Canada is recalling more hand sanitizers over ingredient and labelling concerns.

The latest update includes 18 more sanitizers that do not meet Health Canada requirements.

Some of the sanitizers may include ingredients not approved for use within the country or may contain impurities.

Products may also be improperly labelled or have not received approval for sale in Canada.

Canadians are encouraged to stop using the products immediately.

Throughout the pandemic Health Canada has issued warnings and recalls for several types of hand sanitizers.

The latest additions include:

Aerochem Liquid Hand Cleaner 70% Alcohol

Bio-Odeur

Defenz

Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer

JP Wiser's Distillery

KeraSpa

Natural Concepts Sanitizing Gel

Peak Processing Solutions - Ethanol sanitizer 80%

Preference Pre-Quat Sanitizer

Premium Hand Gel Sanitizer

Premium Hand Sanitizer

Puricia

Safe-Guard Product Canada Hand Sanitizer

Salon Solution Waterless Hand Wash

SunnaPure Hand Sanitizer Spray

T-1000

TerraPure Hand Sanitizer

Umbrell (60 mL format)

The full list of recalled hand sanitizers can be found on Health Canada's website.

A list of previously recalled hand sanitizers is also available.