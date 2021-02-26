Health Canada approves AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, the third to be given the green light for national use.



Details of the approval and when Canadians might see doses begin arriving are due at a technical briefing later this morning in Ottawa.



Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was co-developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.



It will also receive up to 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX by the end of June.



Vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna had already been approved by Health Canada.



Approximately 1.7 million doses of those formulas have been administered in Canada.