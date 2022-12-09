Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11

Health Canada has approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in children ages five to 11, which targets the original strain of the coronavirus and more recent variants.



The Pfizer vaccine is the first ``bivalent'' shot to be approved for use in children.



Health Canada says in a press release that after the thorough review, it has found the vaccine is safe and effective and that its benefits outweigh any potential risks when used as a booster dose.



The National Advisory Committee on Immunization strongly recommends children with weakened immune systems or underlying medical conditions be offered a dose of the new vaccine at least six months after they receive their first two COVID-19 shots.



The recommendation for other children in the age group is more discretionary, and NACI suggests the bivalent booster ``may be'' offered.



For now, only one COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for all kids in that age group.

