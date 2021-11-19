Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
Health Canada has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 in Canada.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech submitted a request for approval of a child-sized dose of its mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 on Oct. 18.
The companies say the results of their trials in children show comparable safety and efficacy results to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in adults aged 16 to 25.
Health Canada said it would only approve the vaccine for children if its analysis showed the benefits outweigh the potential risks.
Pfizer-BioNTech has changed the formulation of the pediatric vaccine slightly, so new vaccines must be delivered to Canada before children can receive a shot.
Canada is expecting an accelerated delivery of 2.9 million child-sized doses, enough for a first dose for every child in the five to 11 age group.
