Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 to 11
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six and 11 years old.
The two-dose vaccine known as Spikevax had already been approved for those ages 12 and up.
The pediatric version consists of two, 50-microgram doses.
The vaccine for ages 12 and up is two 100-microgram doses.
The news comes as the World Health Organization says it expects to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada's Medicago because of the company's ties to big tobacco.
The Medicago Covifenz vaccine was authorized in Canada last month.
-
March 17th AM Roundtable - Jennifer Gauthier and Stephen MurdochTim Denis is joined by Jennifer Gauthier - Executive Director Women’s Place of South Niagara, and Stephen Murdoch - VP PR Enterprise Canada/Teacher Niagara College.
-
-