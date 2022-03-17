Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 to 11

Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six and 11 years old.

The two-dose vaccine known as Spikevax had already been approved for those ages 12 and up.

The pediatric version consists of two, 50-microgram doses.

The vaccine for ages 12 and up is two 100-microgram doses.

The news comes as the World Health Organization says it expects to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada's Medicago because of the company's ties to big tobacco.

The Medicago Covifenz vaccine was authorized in Canada last month.

