Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids as young as 12
Health Canada says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be given to kids as young as 12.
The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone at least 16 years of age or older.
A trial of more than 2,200 youth in that age group in the United States recorded no cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated kids.
Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the evidence is there that the vaccine is safe and effective in that age group.
It is the first vaccine approved for children in Canada, and Sharma says it is a significant step forward in Canada's fight against COVID-19.
The trial used the same size doses, and the same two-doses requirement, as the vaccine for adults.
