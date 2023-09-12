Health Canada approves updated Moderna vaccine for COVID-19

Health Canada has authorized the use of an updated Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 for all Canadians over the age of six months.



The new vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.



The decision, posted on the Health Canada website this morning, says the vaccine can be given in a single dose to everyone five and older.



For children between six months and four years of age, one dose is recommended for those previously vaccinated against COVID-19.



For children in that age group who have not been vaccinated, two doses is recommended.



When Moderna submitted a request for approval for the vaccine in June the company said it anticipated having supplies available for Canada in the fall.