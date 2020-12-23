Health Canada authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada says the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. biotech firm Moderna is safe for use in Canada.



The vaccine is the second to be greenlit in Canada, following the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on Dec. 9.



Moderna anticipates starting shipments to Canada within the next 48 hours.



Up to 168,000 doses are set to arrive by the end of December, and two million by the end of March.



Canada is to get 40 million doses of Moderna's vaccine in 2021, enough to vaccinate 20 million people, or about two-thirds of the Canadian adult population.



The vaccine is not yet recommended for use on children as tests on adolescents only began in December and tests on children younger than 12 won't begin until next year.

