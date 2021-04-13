Health Canada confirms first report of Canadian experiencing very rare blood clot after vaccination

Health Canada is confirming it has now received one report of a Canadian who has experienced a very rare blood clot side effect after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The person received the COVISHIELD SII version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This is the first reported case within Canada of the rare blood clots.

The report does not identify the individual, but they are recovering at home.

Health Canada will consider the report as it continues ongoing safety reviews of the AstraZeneca vaccines and the association with rare blood clots.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the Chief Medical Officers of Health continue to recommend pausing the use of the vaccine in adults under the age of 55 pending the results of the review.

When the European Medicines Agency ruled the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighed the risks of side effects late last month, doctors pointed out the risk of blood clots from the vaccine was considered lower than what healthy women face while taking birth control pills.

Premier Ford and Health Minsiter Christine Elliott have both received doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to prove it is safe.