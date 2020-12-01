Health Canada considering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Another potential COVID-19 vaccine - the fourth - has popped up on the radar.



Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the shot from Johnson & Johnson is now under consideration for Health Canada's approval.



It would also be the first shot that would only require one dose to confer immunity instead of two.



If the standards for safety and effectiveness are met, the Canadian government has a deal to buy 10 million doses, and an option for up to 28 million more.