Health Canada issues chloroquine warning amid COVID-19 concerns

Health Canada is putting out a warning about a drug touted by US President Donald Trump as 'a game changer' in the fight against COVID-19.

A health advisory warned chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine should not taken unless prescribed.

"Health Canada is concerned that some people may be directly buying and using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19 without a prescription," the release reads.

Taking the drugs can lead to dizziness, fainting, seizures, liver or kidney problems, and potentially fatal irregular heart rate.

Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine are usually used to treat malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Trials are underway to determine their effectiveness against COVID-19 but Health Canada states, "...the results have not conclusively shown that any specific medications are effective against COVID-19."