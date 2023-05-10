Health Canada issues warning about water beads
Health Canada is out with a warning about the risks of water beads.
The tiny beads are made of a gel that absorbs water, and can grow up to 1,500 times their size.
Officials say the beads might be inside products in your home that children use or could reach, such as toys, art kits, stress balls, foot baths, vase fillers, and gardening products.
They say if swallowed they can be very harmful, as they can continue to grow inside the body leading to potentially life-threatening injuries, such as intestinal or bowel obstruction.
"Keep water beads and products containing them out of sight and out of reach from children. If you suspect that your child has swallowed a water bead, call the Canadian Poison Centre hotline at 1-844-POISON-X (or 1-844-764-7669)."
-
Help Kids Shine - April Jeffs
As part of the Help Kids Shine campaign, Tim Denis is joined by April Jeffs, the CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission, to discuss what the campaign means to her.
-
Brenda Langendoen - Horse Sense For Kids
Tim Denis is joined by Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director for Horse Sense for Kids to discuss the upcoming Wild West Days fundraiser on June 10th.
-
Mat Siscoe - Mayor of St. Catharines
Mayor Mat Siscoe joins Tim Denis to discuss the uptick in public drug use and intercourse in the streets of downtown St. Catharines.