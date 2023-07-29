Health Canada memo shows federal government sitting on 39-million extra COVID-19 rapid tests

An internal Health Canada memo shows the federal government is sitting on a massive pile of COVID-19 rapid tests, and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash.



The government stocked up on the tests at the end of 2021 when the Omicron variant led to a wave of new infections.



Now that far fewer people are subjecting themselves to the brain-tickling sensation of a rapid test, Canada has more than it knows what to do with.



A memo obtained through access-to-information laws shows that provinces are fully stocked with tests, and the federal government has 39 million extras.



Staff suggested donating them, giving them to other countries or even potentially paying the manufacturers to take them back, but their short shelf life makes that a challenge.



No tests have been thrown out yet, and Health Canada says it will only dispose of them once all other options have been exhausted.