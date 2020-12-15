Health Canada on track to approve second COVID-19 vaccine
The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says her department is on track to approve a second vaccine for COVID-19 very soon.
Dr. Supriya Sharma says things look positive for the vaccine from US biotech firm Moderna.
She says there are still some outstanding manufacturing documents needed before the decision can be made.
Ongoing reviews of two more vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are less certain.
