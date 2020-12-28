Health Canada recalls Hampton Bay fans

Health Canada is recalling more than 5,000 Hampton Bay Mara 54-inch ceiling fans.

It comes after 47 reports of the fan’s blades detaching during use.

According to a product safety alert released by Health Canada on Wednesday, the affected products were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores from May to October 2020.

The fans were manufactured in China and distributed through a company called King of Fans in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Although the company has received no reports of injuries in Canada, the company received two reports of the fan blades hitting consumers in the U.S., and four reports of the blade causing property damage.