Health Canada reports how many fully vaccinated people became sick with COVID

Health Canada says as of May 13th, 740 fully vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19.

It also says 13,461 who had received their first dose were infected.

The department says the statistics come from nine provinces that submitted data.

It takes about 14-days after the first dose, and seven-days after the second dose for the immunity it confers to take effect.

Health Canada says 443 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, two-weeks or more after they got their first dose, and 95 people in that group died.

Health Canada says 32 were hospitalized at least a week after getting their second dose, and 13 people died.

As of May 13, about 16 million Canadians had at least one dose, and 12 million were at least 14 days out since getting that first dose.

On that date, about 1.3 million people had received their second dose of vaccine, and 1.2 million were more than a week out from their second dose.