Health Canada to allow one extra dose to be extracted from Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials

Health Canada is going to change the labels on vials of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to reflect that they contain six, not five, doses.



The change won't affect how many doses Canada gets and falls in line with the US, Europe and the World Health Organization all agreeing to the measure.



That's because the drug companies had already started allocating vials for Canada's shipments based on each one containing six doses.



Canada is expected to receive four-million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine by the end of next month.