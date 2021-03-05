Health Canada to announce approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Health Canada is expected to approve the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today.

CTV News is reporting sources speaking on the condition of anonymity confirm the vaccine should be approved later today.

It would be the fourth vaccine to get the stamp of approval for use in Canada.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose and can be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers.

The federal government has already ordered up to 10 million doses with the option to buy another 28 million.