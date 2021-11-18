Health Canada to approve COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 tomorrow: Toronto Star
It looks like Health Canada may approve a COVID-19 vaccine for young children this week.
The Toronto Star is reporting the approval will be announced tomorrow.
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the vaccine for 5-11 year-olds.
Currently the vaccine is approved for use in children turning 12 in 2021, and up.
Some public officials estimate vaccines could start to be given before the end of November.
The U.S approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 two weeks ago, and so far 2.6 million have received their first dose.
That’s about 10% of kids in America.
