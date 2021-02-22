Health care support available online for people self-isolating due to COVID-19
People isolating at home due to COVID-19 are encouraged to reach out for medical help through a new web portal.
The COVID Care @ Home program is a partnership between St. Joseph's Home Care, Niagara Health, and other health care providers in the Hamilton, Niagara, and Kitchener/Waterloo areas.
The model uses both in-person and virtual care to offer support as patients recover.
COVID Care @ Home has been around since early November and more than 60 Niagara residents have already used the service.
It is available 24/7 through the web portal or by phone during business hours (905-522-2324 or 1-877-611-0669).
Although patients are encouraged to speak with their primary care doctor first, self-referrals are accepted.
