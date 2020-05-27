Health Coalition blames Ford government and private owners on tragedy unfolding at nursing homes

Tragic but not surprising, that from the head of the Ontario Health Coalition about the Canadian Armed Forces report on the state of five nursing homes in the province.

The report outlines a litany of issues the military encountered when they were called in to help the homes deal with out of control outbreaks.

The issues include, a failure to isolate residents with COVID, rat and cockroach infestations, residents not being bathed for weeks and some crying out for help for more than two hours.

The coalition's Natalie Mehra blames some of the problems on the Ford government and private owners of the homes.

She says the problem is there is a huge for profit industry that pushes for deregulation and when the Conservative's came into power they cancelled regular inspections.

Mehra says her coalition sounded the alarm in their own report about PSW staffing shortages last December.

She adds they gave the report to the premier and his long term care minister Merrilee Fullerton, so Mehra notes there is "no way he didn't know about it."