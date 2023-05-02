Health Coalition will announce where Niagara residents can vote in health-care referendum

An announcement will be made in Welland on Thursday unveiling polling locations for those wishing to participate in the Ontario Health Coalition's referendum.

The group says Ontario residents should have a say in the Ford government's Bill 60, which will see some services and surgeries moved to private clinics.

"Health Coalitions across Ontario launched a major fightback to stop the privatization of our public hospitals. The Coalition is mounting a community-run referendum. Health Coalitions are organizing voting stations outside grocery stores, local corner stores, coffee shops, at Legions and community centres and in every busy part of our communities that we can."

The Niagara Health Coalition is hosting an event on Thursday morning in front of the Welland Hospital to announce where residents will be able to vote.

The vote will take place Friday May 26th and Saturday May 27th with more than 1000 voting stations across Ontario.