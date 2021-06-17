Health Minister and Solicitor General to update COVID-19 vaccine plan

Another update is coming today on the province's COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones have an announcement planned for 1 p.m. this afternoon.

In the past, the occasions have been used to announce expedited vaccine time lines.

A week ago a similar announcement was made allowing people living in seven regions where the Delta COVID-19 variant is spreading quickly to book a second vaccine dose earlier than originally scheduled.

Yesterday Elliott confirmed over 75 percent of adults in the province have received at least one dose of a vaccine.