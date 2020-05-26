Health Minister blames Mother's Day for increase in COVID-19 cases



Our health minister says Mother's Day gatherings may have helped boost the number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Christine Elliot also says concerns over that and a large crowd at a Toronto park over the weekend are delaying a decision to allow us to gather in groups larger than five people.

Ontario reported more than 400 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, for a fifth straight day.

Elliot says the trend predates the provinces first reopening stage which got underway on May 19th.

Meantime, the city of Toronto is looking at a unique idea in an effort to make sure people physically distance in parks.

The city says they may start painting circles on the grass.

Apparently other cities have had some sucess with the move.

