Health Minister confirms residents will get proof of vaccination

Ontario’s Health Minister says plans are in the works to provide documentation for residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Christine Elliott confirming today, that Ontario residents will receive some sort of proof when they receive their first and second dose of the vaccine but the government is still “finalizing the format.”

Elliott said the government knows that residents will need the confirmation for various reasons, including for work and travel.

She added that proof following the second dose of the vaccine will be “more substantive” but did not provide details on what this form of confirmation will look like.