Health Minister confirms residents will get proof of vaccination
Ontario’s Health Minister says plans are in the works to provide documentation for residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Christine Elliott confirming today, that Ontario residents will receive some sort of proof when they receive their first and second dose of the vaccine but the government is still “finalizing the format.”
Elliott said the government knows that residents will need the confirmation for various reasons, including for work and travel.
She added that proof following the second dose of the vaccine will be “more substantive” but did not provide details on what this form of confirmation will look like.
-
-
-
Ontario/Niagara Students Asked to Take Belongings Home/What Preparations in Place in Case Kids Do Not Return to School in JanuaryMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding the possibility of an extended Christmas break for kids in Niagara