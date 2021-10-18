Health Minister reports 168 people with COVID-19 are being treated in ICU
Ontario's Minister of Health is reporting 145 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.
Minister Christine Elliott confirms 168 people are currently in the ICU due to COVID-19, but did not provide an update on the vaccination status of hospitalized people as some hospitals do not report the data over the weekend.
Officials are reporting 373 new COVID-19 cases, including 265 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Two new deaths are also included in today's update.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (OCT 18, 2021)Mike Lalicich - Owner of a famous German Shepherd named Buddy. Buddy has been named the Official Covid Recovery Ambassador for Niagara Falls. Sydney Shapansky Host of a podcast called Pittie Party, Sydney is also a member of the Ontario Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation.
-
-