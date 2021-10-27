Health Minister says Ontario ready to roll out vaccine for 5 - 11 year olds once approval is granted

Ontario's health minister says the province will be ready to roll out vaccines for five-to-11-year-olds as soon as it gets the OK from Health Canada.



Health Minister Christine Elliott says vaccination plans differ between the province's 34 public health units, but schools will likely play a large role.



Speaking in Ottawa on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said he wants everyone to get vaccinated, including health-care workers and eligible children.



But Ford said he understands if parents may not want their kids to get a shot