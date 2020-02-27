Health officials around the globe growing concerned about spread of COVID-19
Canada's health minister is advising Canadians to stockpile medications and food in case they contract the coronavirus.
The warning comes as the COVID-19 virus is causing more new cases outside China then inside the country.
Japan is closing schools nationwide until spring holidays begin in late March as the number of cases there continues to climb.
Saudi Arabia is cutting access to Islam's holiest sites.
South Korea is passing new, harsher penalties for those who violate self isolation orders.
The number of infected people around the world now stands at 81,000.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues