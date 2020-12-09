Health officials in Guelph calling for community to be put in red zone as cases rise
Health officials in Guelph are calling for the provincial government to move the community into the 'Red-Control' zone.
The local medical officer of health from Wellington Dufferin Guelph issued a letter saying cases were rising rapidly and action needs to be taken.
If the Ontario government acts on the recommendation, the announcement would most likely come Friday and take effect on Monday.
Moving into the red zone puts tight restrictions on social gatherings, including a limit of 10 people inside restaurants and gyms.
Niagara is in the 'Orange-Restrict' level of the Ontario government's COVID framework.
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
-
Health Canada Approves Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid – Health Policy PhD Graduate and Queen Elizabeth Scholar McMaster University regarding Health Canada approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
-
FOLLOW UP - Lincoln County Humane Society is asking for help for a homeless senior manFOLLOW UP to... LCHS says a St. Catharines senior came to them to turn in his pets as he cannot care for them while living in his car. They asked for donations to help the man, and any extras will be taken to Community Care. The community listened. Tim talks to LCHS Exec Dir Kevin Strooband.