Health officials in Guelph calling for community to be put in red zone as cases rise

Health officials in Guelph are calling for the provincial government to move the community into the 'Red-Control' zone.

The local medical officer of health from Wellington Dufferin Guelph issued a letter saying cases were rising rapidly and action needs to be taken.

If the Ontario government acts on the recommendation, the announcement would most likely come Friday and take effect on Monday.

Moving into the red zone puts tight restrictions on social gatherings, including a limit of 10 people inside restaurants and gyms.

Niagara is in the 'Orange-Restrict' level of the Ontario government's COVID framework.