Health officials report 244 COVID-19 cases over long weekend

Niagara Region Public Heath is reporting a total of 244 new cases of COVID-19 from the long weekend.

Officials confirmed 102 cases on Christmas Day, 61 on Saturday, and 81 cases yesterday.

Niagara currently has 773 active cases of COVID-19 and 2,661 cases are considered resolved.

Locally, 99 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Christmas Eve, Niagara Health declared another outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Site in Niagara Falls.

The latest outbreak on Unit D was declared after four healthcare workers associated with the unit tested positive.

It is the fourth unit outbreak at the hospital including the Trillium Unit, the Brock Unit, and Unit C.

An outbreak was also declared at Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre on Christmas Day.