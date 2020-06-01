Health officials to protestors-wear a mask

In the words of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, "demonstrate with a mask on."

There are growing fears the mass anti-racism protests in both the U.S. and Canada will lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Health experts fear that silent carriers of the virus, who have no symptoms, could infect others at protests where people are standing shoulder to shoulder, shouting and chanting.

And while health officials recommend wearing cloth masks, they are not designed to protect the person wearing the mask from getting it.

CNN, using data from John's Hopkins, says there were about 20,000 more cases of COVID-19 yesterday reported nationally.