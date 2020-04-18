Health officials warn of hidden costs of pandemic

Health-care officials across the country are saying the number of emergency room visits are dropping significantly, because people are afraid to get help during a global pandemic.

Dr. Alan Drummond with the Canadian Federation of Emergency Physicians says this could be the hidden cost of COVID-19.

He's heard from doctors across the country who are saying people aren't going to the hospital right away, even though they might be having a heart attack or stroke, because they're worried.

And that choice can be deadly.

Manitoba's chief public health officer echoed that concern this week saying people are safe in emergency rooms.

British Columbia's health minister also says the province has seen E-R visits drop by nearly 29-hundred visits per day in the last month.