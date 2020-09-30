Health officials warn Ontario could see 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day in early October

Ontario health officials are warning that if COVID-19 cases continue to grow on the current trajectory, the province could see 1,000 new cases a day for the first part of October.

During a modelling update this morning, experts warned cases are doubling every 10 to 12 days.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams also warns any health measures brought in now, won't pay off for a week or more due to the virus' incubation period.

Although the initial growth in cases was tied to people between the ages of 20 - 39, cases are now climbing in all age groups.

Although current Intensive Care Unit occupancy is holding steady, experts believe we may see 200 - 300 patients with COVID-19 in ICU beds per day if things don't change.

The presentation slides from this morning are available online.