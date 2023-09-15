Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training

A group of health-care workers and patients have turned to Federal Court in an effort to overturn Health Canada's rejection of their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for professional training.



Health Canada turned down the request last month to allow health workers to access and consume psilocybin _ the psychedelic compound produced by magic mushrooms _ after they argued it was necessary for professional training to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy.



The lawyer for the group of 79 individuals -- which includes nurses, doctors, counsellors and patients -- says an application for judicial review of Health Canada's decision was filed with the court today.



The health professionals are arguing that experiencing the restricted drug themselves is needed to safely provide psilocybin-assisted therapy to patients.



Their case comes after a similar application for judication review on behalf of 96 health professionals was argued in Federal Court in March _ a ruling in that case is pending .



In March, a lawyer for Health Canada argued the government hasn't seen evidence that therapists ingesting the psychedelic trains them to provide more effective treatment.