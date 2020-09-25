Health professionals proposing new restrictions on bars and restaurants
A group of health officials and doctors wants the province to start clamping down non essential businesses such as bars and nightclubs that facilitate social gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
In a statement the group is urging the Ford government to take immediate action.
They argue it would also help prevent another widespread lockdown of businesses and schools.
The group wants restrictions on dine in restaurants, gyms, theatres and places of worship.
Meantime, in Toronto, Mayor John Tory is suggesting bars stop serving alchohol at 10 pm and close at 11 pm.
