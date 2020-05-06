Healthcare union calling for inquiry into long term care home deaths

A union representing over 60,000 frontline healthcare workers in Ontario is demanding a public inquiry and criminal investigation into COVID-19 deaths in long term care homes.

In a release, SEIU Healthcare says we are calling on Premier Ford’s government to immediately commission a public inquiry and Toronto and Peel police to intitiate an investigation into criminal negligence at several seniors homes where staff members have died after contracting the virus.

Three personal care workers have died of COVID-19 to date.

The union says a commision is urgently needed because until there is a vaccine, long term care homes must be prepared for consecutive spikes or waves of the virus.

Union officials adding "That’s why we’re calling for urgent investigations that will keep people alive and hold negligent operators responsible for the death of our healthcare heroes."

