HEART calls off search for nine year old boy in Lake Erie



A team of volunteer searchers from Manitoba are leaving Ontario with heavy hearts after the search for 9 year old Alex Ottley in Lake Erie failed to find any sign of the missing child.

The Hutterite search group, HEART, spent six days scouring the lake after the OPP called off their original search.

Young Alex drowned after he was swept into the icy waters near Peacock Point on February 15th trying to rescue an 8 year old friend.

Two people managed to rescue the friend but say Alex never resurfaced.

A spokesman for the group says they reached out to the family through social media, offering to help saying they know how devastating it is once the official search is called off.