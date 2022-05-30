Heart-stopping video of GO train nearly hitting three young people in Etobicoke
Metrolinx has released a video of three young people narrowly avoiding being hit by a GO train to reinforce the dangers of walking on railway tracks.
The surveillance video, shot from the front of a GO train, shows one person standing on adjacent tracks while two others run in front of the train.
One of the runners crosses directly in front of the train before throwing themselves against a railing, narrowly dodging being hit.
The other runner veers off on to the adjacent tracks as the train passes by.
Metrolinx says the incident happened on May 20.
The Crown agency says the video is of the Humber River overpass in Etobicoke, south of Highway 401 at Weston Road.
⚠️ This heart-stopping video shows the dangers of walking on railways. Watch as young people come within a foot of serious injury or death while trespassing on a rail bridge in Toronto.— Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) May 30, 2022
Talk to your kids about rail safety. Resources here: https://t.co/X5uS2ewqui #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/R8P6dmDFdW
