Heartbreak for local Bills fans as Kansas defeats Buffalo to book Superbowl spot

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superbowl.

It was a sad night for local Buffalo Bills fans after Kansas defeated them 38-24 in the AFC title game.

The Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers to book their ticket.

The big game is set for February 7th in Tampa, Florida.

Notably, this will be Tom Brady's 10th time playing in the Superbowl.

At 43, he is also the oldest player to play in the Superbowl.

Locally, Niagara Falls was illuminated blue, white, and red this weekend in support of the Buffalo Bills.