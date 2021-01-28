iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

'Heartbreaking, disgusting and inhumane' : Gates calls for emergency takeover of Niagara Falls home

greycliff

Niagara Falls' MPP is calling for an emergency takeover of a retirement home after receiving disturbing pictures.

Wayne Gates says a family who recently lost a loved-one to a non-COVID-19 related death sent him photos from within Greycliff Manor showing dirty conditions, including what appears to be urine on the floor.

The facility's licence to operate was revoked back in December, along with five other locations runs by Martino care homes, but the change doesn't take effect until June.

Gates calls the conditions, "...heartbreaking, disgusting and inhumane, and it shouldn't go on for another day longer."

He adds he has spoken with Niagara Region Public Health and the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority.

If you would like to see the images sent to Gates click here.

Here is Gates full statement on the matter:

Gates calls for emergency takeover of Greycliff Manor Retirement Home
NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates is calling for Greycliff Manor retirement home to be subject to an emergency takeover by the province after learning of deplorable living conditions in the facility.

Gates was given a series of disturbing photos from the family of a resident at Greycliff Manor. The resident died in recent days of non-COVID causes, and in the final days of his life he lay in bed surrounded by faeces and urine on the floors in a filthy, unsafe room. The resident’s family, including his 10-year-old daughter, was forced to clean the room themselves prior to saying good-bye to their loved one.
 
“During the last several months we have really witnessed the neglect and heartbreak that exists in our long-term care and retirement homes—the state of this residents room at Greycliff only reinforced that,” said Gates. “It is heartbreaking, disgusting and inhumane, and it shouldn’t go on for another day longer.
 
“We have spoken with Niagara Region Public Health and the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority (RHRA) on this issue—something must change, people don’t deserve to live like this. We know that the homes owners’ had their license revoked, but that doesn’t take effect for months, and people are suffering now. We can’t turn our backs on the people living in homes like these.”
 
Greycliff is a for-profit facility owned by the Martino families. The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority has revoked its license effective June, 2021, along with five other Martino-owned homes.
 
The NDP has repeatedly called for the RHRA to be replaced with a body that has the authority and the mandate to enforce strict regulations to keep residents comfortable, safe and cared for. A report from Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk in December 2020 highlighted the growing number of retirement home residents not getting the support they need, and not even getting the protection of any oversight.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Bell Let's Talk Day

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Robert Whitley - Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University and Principal Investigator of the Social Psychiatry Research and Interest Group at the Douglas Hospital Research Centre and Bell Let's Talk Day Spokesperson regarding Bell Let's Talk Day 
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Weekly Women Health Show

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues 
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Bell Let's Talk Day

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Madhav Khurana - Volunteer Niagara Public Health regarding Bell Let's Talk Day 