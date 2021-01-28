'Heartbreaking, disgusting and inhumane' : Gates calls for emergency takeover of Niagara Falls home
Niagara Falls' MPP is calling for an emergency takeover of a retirement home after receiving disturbing pictures.
Wayne Gates says a family who recently lost a loved-one to a non-COVID-19 related death sent him photos from within Greycliff Manor showing dirty conditions, including what appears to be urine on the floor.
The facility's licence to operate was revoked back in December, along with five other locations runs by Martino care homes, but the change doesn't take effect until June.
Gates calls the conditions, "...heartbreaking, disgusting and inhumane, and it shouldn't go on for another day longer."
He adds he has spoken with Niagara Region Public Health and the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority.
If you would like to see the images sent to Gates click here.
Here is Gates full statement on the matter:
