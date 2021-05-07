Heartland Forest trails reopen after human remains found in forest
Trails have reopened at Heartland Forest in Niagara Falls after staff found what is believed to be human remains.
Officials for Heartland Forest say the remains were found near the rear of the forest and Niagara Regional Police were called.
The trails were temporarily closed while police investigated, but NRP Constable Phil Gavin says officers have now left the site.
NRP have requested help from a Forensic Anthropologist and will not be releasing further information on a possible cause of death or identification at this time as the examination is ongoing.
