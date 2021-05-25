Heat in Niagara smashes 1978 record and will move out of region tomorrow

Niagara residents are dealing with yet another hot, steamy day.

Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement warning of high temperatures today.

It hit 30°C this afternoon, but felt more like 35°C.

That means today will go down in the history books as it smashes a 1978 record of 27.7°C.

While it will remain warm overnight with a low of 21, the heat wave starts to break up tomorrow with showers and a thunderstorm in the forecast.

Showers are expected in the morning with the risk of thunderstorms and high winds continuing into the afternoon.

While the temperature will start to rise before the rain arrives, it will drop as the system moves in.

Thursday the high will be 16, and by Friday the high will be 11.