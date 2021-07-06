Heat warning continues for Niagara
The Environment Canada heat warning continues in Niagara today.
Daytime temperatures are expected to hover in the low- to mid-30s, feeling more like the low-40s with the humidity.
Meteorologists expect a cold front of move through this evening, bringing rain and potentially thunderstorms to the region and ending the humidity.
Until then, the humid conditions could contribute to deteriorating air quality and cause the Air Quality Health Index to reach the high risk category.
Signs of heat related illnesses can include fainting, swelling, and a rash.
