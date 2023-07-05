Heat Warning continues for Niagara

It will be another hot and sticky day in Niagara.

A heat warning continues for the region, and much of Ontario today with temperatures expected to feel like its in the 40s.

You're advised to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

The heat will stick around tonight through to tomorrow, with relief expected Friday when it will be several degrees cooler.

If you are planning a trip to the beach, you can check water quality results by clicking here.