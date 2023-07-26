iHeartRadio
Heat warning continues for Niagara


We have a heat warning issued from Environment Canada.

Hot and humid conditions expected today through Friday. 

Temperatures today are expected to reach 30 degrees with humidex values getting close to 40.

Officials are warning everyone to watch for the effects of heat illness, drink plenty of water and outdoor workers should take breaks in a cool place.

They also are reminding you to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

