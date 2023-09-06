The heat warning continues for Niagara today.

Environment Canada says the hot humid conditions could push temperatures up to 31 degrees today with humidex values around 40 degrees once again.

Some cooler air is expected tomorrow.

In the meantime officials are reminding everyone that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

You should watch for the effects of heat illness including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.