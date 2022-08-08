Heat warning continues for the region today

The heat warning for the region continues today.

Even though we could see some clouds and thunderstorms today the temperature is still expected to reach as high as 30 degrees but feel like 40 when you factor in the humidity.

Overnight the temperature is not expected to drop below 20 degrees.

This following a string of hot and humid days for the region.

Officials are warning people to watch for the effects of heat illness that include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

They are also concerned about deteriorating air quality.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday.