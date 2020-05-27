Heat warning continues in Niagara

No real respite from the heat in Niagara today.

Environment Canada's heat warning remains in place as the region is expecting temperatures to reach the thirty degree mark, feeling more like the mid- to upper-thirties by the time the humidity is factored in.

A cold front is expected to sweep through Southern Ontario on Friday.

Residents are once again reminded to drink plenty of water, find a cool place to rest, and never leave people or pets in parked cars on hot days.